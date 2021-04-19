Catch $5 movies all week at Tinseltown for 'Oscar Movie Week' festival

Movie lovers can pick and choose the films they would like to see, whether just a few or Cinemark's entire Oscar Movie Week offering.

Been binging more series than actual movies? No worries, Cinemark has you covered during its 'Oscar Movie Week' festival.

Starting Monday, you can catch all of this year's Best Picture and some of the Best Shorts nominated films at more than 100 participating Cinemark theatres, including Tinseltown.

Movie lovers can pick and choose the films they would like to see, whether just a few or Cinemark's entire Oscar Movie Week offering. Feature-length Best Picture nominees will be playing in participating Cinemark theatres from April 19 through April 25. The best part? Tickets are $5 for each film.

Additionally, movie enthusiasts looking to watch the shorts can purchase a $10 ticket to see all of them.

Movies include 'Promising Young Woman', 'Sound of Metal', 'Trial of Chicago 7' and many more.

The event runs from April 6 through April 15. For a chance to win tickets to the festival, and to check out available movies and showtimes, click here.

COVID-19 Safety Measures: