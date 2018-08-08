Shortly after announcing her exciting news that she's expecting her second child, country star Carrie Underwood also announced tour dates for her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour.

The seven-time Grammy winner won't be touring until May of next year due to her new baby.

She will be playing October 20, 2019 at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

Though it may seem like a long ways away, the general public can purchase tickets for the show starting Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. You can learn more about purchasing tickets here.

Presale tickets begin Monday, August 13 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, August 16 at 10 p.m. Click here for more details for presale tickets.

