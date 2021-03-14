Carl Hiaasen retires from Miami Herald with final column

Hiaasen began his long career with the Miami Herald in 1976 with his first column appearing in 1985.

MIAMI — Carl Hiaasen published his last column for the Miami Herold Friday, ending a career as a columnist that stretched for more than three decades.

In his final column, Hiaasen noted the importance of journalism, specifically local newspapers, for their role in providing a voice for their communities. Hiaasen also looked back at his many years of being a columnist for the Herald, where he developed his trademark stinging satirical form of journalism complete with both wit and wacky humor.

Hiaasen, an alum of the University of Florida, began working for the Miami Herald in 1976 as a city desk reporter before becoming a columnist in 1985.

One year later, Hiaasen published his first novel under his own name: 'Tourist Season.' The book was a major success and helped make Hiaasen among the most popular novelists in America.

His novels, perhaps best described as comic mystery/thrillers, were generally praised for their wacky humor, satirical glimpse into Florida and themes, which often dealt with crooked politicians and the importance of preserving the state's environment and ecosystem.

In all, Hiaasen has published 16 adult fiction novels, six novels for young readers, and six non-fiction books, including collections of his best columns. Hiaasen's published his latest novel, 'Squeeze Me', last year.