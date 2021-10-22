The Buzz: Mekena explores the First Coast, St. Augustine Alligator Farm

This weekend the St. Augustine Alligator Farm is hosting a special Halloween event.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Good Morning Jacksonville’s Mekena Rodriguez makes a stop at St. Augustine Alligator Farm as she explores the First Coast.

Here’s the Buzz:

St. Augustine Alligator Farm is preparing for one of its biggest weekend events of the year, “Creatures of the Night”

“Creatures of the Night is our Halloween Trick or Treating Event,” said Trevor Mia, Curator of Education.

This weekend families and friends are invited to come dressed up, take a walk around the park and get candy.

“Our staff will be around in costumes handing out candy and introducing guests to our ambassador animals,” said Mia.

There will be 11 different stops, each with a special friend waiting to greet you.

“They’re anything from snakes to lizards to tortoises and turtles. Even our amphibians and creepy crawlies like tarantulas and cockroaches.,” said Mia.

The event will run from Friday to Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are limited so guests are encouraged to purchase online ahead of time.

“It’s definitely a mainstay here at the facility and a huge community event so we look forward to this weekend and future weekends as well," said Mia.