TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking to add some fun to the new year, Busch Gardens is offering a tempting deal.

Right now, if you buy a 2020 Fun Card, you can also get a year-round pass to Adventure Island for free. Fun Cards bought now through March 31 will cost you $109.99.

The Tampa theme park is also offering its preschool card for families with children five and younger. Kids under the age of five can enjoy exploring Busch Gardens and splashing at Adventure Island for free. Parents need to have their children registered online by May 17.

The BOGO deal comes before the park launches two new thrill attractions: Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world, and Solar Vortex, America’s first dual tailspin waterslide.

Blackout dates apply to both the Fun Card and Preschool Cards.

You can read more about the Fun Card and Preschool Card on Busch Garden's website.

