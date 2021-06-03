Brewery introduces dad-shoe-turned-coozie called the 'Shoezie'

Grass stains not included.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dads everywhere rejoice! Miller Lite and New Balance are launching the Shoezie, which is the world's first shoe for your beer.

Legend has it that if you drink a beer out of it, somewhere in the distance you can smell ribs being cooked in a smoker. Or someone faintly scolding you to "stop running the A/C because this house ain't made of money."

Fashioned from the classic New Balance 624 Trainer, the limited-edition Shoezie will help dads and those who appreciate dad fashion enjoy their beer in comfort and style.

The Shoezie is crafted with materials directly from New Balance shoes and is nearly identical to the 624 Trainer but fitted for a beer.

The Shoezie won't make those terrible 'dad jokes' any less cringe but they will keep him hydrated while he watches TV standing straight up or cleans the garage out for the third time this week.

