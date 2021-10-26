Bon Iver, Styx with special guest Night Ranger to play shows at The Amp

Tickets for both Bon Iver and Styx go on sale this Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Legendary folk artist Bon Iver and classic rock band Styx will both play shows in St. Augustine next year.

Earlier this week, The St. Augustine Amphitheater announced the return of Grammy Award-Winning indie singer Bon Iver on April 14, 2022.

This will be Bon Iver’s only Florida appearance.

The St. Augustine Amphitheater will also welcome Styx with special guest Night Ranger on April 22, 2022.

Tickets for both Bon Iver and Styx go on sale this Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Bon Iver:

The Bon Iver story begins with the breakup of Justin Vernon's indie folk band DeYarmond Edison. Although formed in Wisconsin, the band had decamped to Raleigh, North Carolina before dissolving due to artistic differences. Vernon moved back to Wisconsin, setting up camp in a remote cabin in the north woods for three months.

Vernon and the Bon Iver live group (which consisted of Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Mike Lewis, and Andrew Fitzpatrick) began introducing new songs into their concerts in 2018. After a short promotional run-up that included surprise releases and striking videos featuring members of TU Dance, I, I was released in August 2019. I

t received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album, as well as Record of the Year for the track "Hey, Ma."

Styx:

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of Crash of the Crown, Styx’s new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic.