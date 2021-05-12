Bob Saget to perform at Florida Theatre in July

Bob Saget is best-known for his role as Danny Tanner on the long-running sitcom Full House, and the Netflix-released Full House spinoff series Fuller House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to laugh! The Florida Theatre is pleased has announced the return of Bob Saget to the Florida Theatre in July.

The show will be held on Sunday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

Bob Saget is best-known for his role as Danny Tanner on the long-running sitcom Full House, and the Netflix-released Full House spinoff series Fuller House. Bob was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, made critically-acclaimed cameos in the HBO series Entourage and was the narrative voice on How I Met Your Mother.

Bob Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced, but he’s also been a raunchy Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian for over thirty years.

Tickets range from $35 to $45.

For tickets, go to floridatheatre.com