'Bluey' live stage show coming to Jacksonville

Don't miss Bluey in Jacksonville this summer. Here's all the event and ticket information you need to know.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling all parents! Bluey's live stage show tour is coming to Jacksonville in July.

"Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show" will take over the Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts with four performances July 8 and 9, according to a news release the FSCJ Artist Series.

BLUEY LIVE SHOW PERFORMANCE TIMES

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $34.50 and are still available for all performances at fscjartistseries.org/tickets or by calling (904) 632-5000.

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series is taking the show on the road after a successful tour in Australia, Rosemary Myers, Windmill Theatre Co. Director, stated in the news release.

“We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America,” Myers said.

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli is embarking on their very first live theater show in the U.S., featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets.

Based on a new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.