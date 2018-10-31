JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Attention country music fans and fans of the Voice! The one and only Blake Shelton is coming to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena next March.

Shelton's "Friends & Heroes 2019" tour will kick off in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Valentine's Day and span to 18 different dates, including on March 7, a Thursday at 7 p.m. in Jacksonville.

Fans can buy VIP packages, which will include access to exclusive merchandise and a photo opportunity to pose on Shelton's chair from the Voice. Click here for VIP details.

Shelton will be headlining the tour. Joining him also includes the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, and Lauren Alaina.

Pre-sale starts Friday, Nov. 2. General public ticket sales start Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

