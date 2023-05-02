'Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour' coming to Jacksonville

Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster, reality television host and actor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to laugh. 'The Machine' is making a stop in Jacksonville this October as part of his 'Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour'.

Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster, reality television host and actor. He currently has several Netflix specials.

A proud Florida State University alum, he is nearly always shirtless and was once called the 'Number One Partier in the Nation" by Rolling Stone.