'Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour' coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to laugh. 'The Machine' is making a stop in Jacksonville this October as part of his 'Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour'.
Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster, reality television host and actor. He currently has several Netflix specials.
A proud Florida State University alum, he is nearly always shirtless and was once called the 'Number One Partier in the Nation" by Rolling Stone.
His most famous standup act revolves around accidentally getting involved with the Russian Mafia. This is also where his nickname 'The Machine' came from.
He's expected to perform at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.