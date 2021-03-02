Beach Bowl reopening in Jacksonville Beach with million-dollar upgrades

The new and approved establishment will offer bowling again with the addition of a restaurant with alfresco rooftop seating and many other entertainment options.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video above was originally published on Nov. 2, 2019.

Jacksonville Beach’s iconic Beach Bowl is reopening its doors with 7.5 million dollars worth of upgrades.

On Tuesday, the Board of Adjustments for Jacksonville Beach gave the approval for a $7.5 million restoration to the Beach Bowl.

The historic bowling alley closed down in 2019 after being open for more than 50 years.

Now, the new and approved establishment will offer bowling again with the addition of a restaurant with alfresco rooftop seating and many other entertainment options.

According to Jacksonville Beach's City Council, H&H Enterprises, Inc. has assured that there will be an abundance of parking available for the venue with a newly engineered parking lot that includes "well-appointed raised agricultural bedding."