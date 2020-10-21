Ballet's back! Florida Ballet holds first performances since pandemic hit

This weekend is your last chance to catch their new program, which they performed for the first time last weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the first time since the pandemic hit, the Florida Ballet is back at it.

The arts is one of the hardest hit industries in 2020, but ballerinas in Jacksonville are determined to make the show go on. This weekend is your last chance to catch their new program, which they performed for the first time last weekend.

"Companies around the country have had to cancel their season," said Artistic Director Roberto Forleo. "We're lucky that we're trying to do a little bit."

The smaller scale they're working with means transforming their rehearsal space into a performance one. There will be 50 seats, which is less than half of what the space could fit.

"I think it's very important to relax from everything that is going on right now," Forleo said. "Just going to a magical world and dream for like an hour and a half and let go all the stress."

Behind the scenes, they're taking measures to make that magical world a safe reality. Dancers are tested for COVID-19 and their masks will come off for the performances.

Audience members must wear masks and can only be in groups of four. They must get their temperatures checked upon entering.

"The arts right now I think are just so important," said Executive Director Martha Lemire. "It gives you that opportunity just to escape the stresses of the world right now and I think the value there, it's just immeasurable."

The Florida Ballet is growing. The mission now is to become Jacksonville's professional ballet company.

Lemire says in three years they've gone from three paid dancers to eight.

"What was happening is we were training these beautiful dancers and then they had no place to go other than to leave Jacksonville and the Florida Ballet to pursue their careers," Lemire said. "At that point we decided that we would love to try to keep these very talent individuals here in Jacksonville."