Is it hot enough to bake cookies, nachos inside a car in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s hot outside, but is it hot enough to make nachos inside a car?

First Coast News tried an experiment to see if nachos would bake inside a parked car Thursday.

Temperatures quickly soared to more than 100 degrees and after an hour, the thermometer that was placed inside the car more than maxed out and spun past the highest temperature possible.

A tray of chocolate chip cookies were also placed inside the car.

Both trays were placed inside on the dashboard of the car at noon and were not taken out until 6 p.m.

Our findings? Yes, it is possible to bake nachos and cookies inside a car. However, we don't necessarily recommend eating them!

As a reminder, it’s very dangerous to leave children or pets inside a locked car with the windows up.