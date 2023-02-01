Aww! JSO rescues two baby ducks from storm drain

Working together, Miles and Officer Kinlaw were able to rescue the ducks and return them to their mother who was anxiously awaiting their return.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two adorable ducklings were rescued from a storm drain Wednesday by The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say Kenneth Miles came upon them and alerted Officer Kinlaw, who was in the area, that these two little guys had fallen into a storm drain.

"As officers, we often get approached in many different ways, and for many different reasons. This is one of those stories that would typically go unnoticed," said JSO on Facebook.