Annual Nights of Lights returns to St. Augustine this month

The event brings three million twinkling lights to the historic town and has been proclaimed one of the best light displays in the world by National Geographic.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

The annual tradition that lights up the night sky in the Ancient City is back! The Annual Nights of Lights in St. Augustine will run from November 19, 2022, to January 31, 2022.

Each night the light display turns on at dusk and remains on throughout the night.

The event brings three million twinkling lights to the historic town and has been proclaimed one of the best light displays in the world by National Geographic.

During the seasonal display, businesses downtown stay open later, letting customers dine in view of the lights and browse the shops of the decorated buildings.

Crews have been hard at work getting everything ready for the grand display.

PHOTOS: St. Augustine holiday lights 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Old Town Trolleys Famous Nights of Lights Tour has become one of the most popular ways to see St. Augustine's Nights of Lights, and will operate nightly from Sunday, November 20, 2022 through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Click here for more information about the tour.