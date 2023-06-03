St. Augustine Amphitheatre hosting Lynyrd Skynyrd this fall

The band resonates as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville in 1973.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is pleased to welcome Lynyrd Skynyrd this upcoming fall with special guest The Curt Towne Band.

The concert will be held Friday, Oct. 6. Tickets go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.

As Lynyrd Skynyrd approaches the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd in 2023, they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973.

Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with a current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.