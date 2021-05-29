AMC, Regal, Cinemark drop mask requirement for fully-vaccinated moviegoers

All three theatre chains make it clear, however, that they will continue to keep other safety guidelines in place, like increased sanitation and mobile ticketing.

Fully vaccinated moviegoers will no longer need to wear masks at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theatres.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the movie theatre chains are making masks optional, except where mandated by state and local ordinances.

"Masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear a mask throughout the theatre unless actively enjoying food or drinks. If needed masks are available to purchase for $1," AMC said on its website.

Regal's website says, "Masks will not be required unless mandated by state and local guidelines. Where masks are mandated, they can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium."

"Face masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests. Masks are strongly encouraged for all other guests, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks may be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium," Cinemark's website says.

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will only continue to reduce capacity in auditoriums when mandated by state and local governments.

If you aren't comfortable getting back into a packed theatre just yet, certain Cinemark locations offer private watch parties where you can rent an entire theatre for up to 20 guests.

According to the CDC, around 50.3 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 40.5 percent are considered fully vaccinated as of May 29.