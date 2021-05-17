Alice Cooper coming to Jacksonville in October, just in time for Halloween

The tour kicks off September 17 in Atlantic City and stops at Daily’s Place on October 9 at 7:30 p.m.with special guest, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "School's out for summer. School's out forever."

Get ready for a rockin' good concert at Dailey's Place in October.

Bold Events and Live Nation announced Monday that Alice Cooper will make his long-awaited return to the road on a headline tour this September and October.

The tour kicks off September 17 in Atlantic City and stops at Daily’s Place on October 9 at 7:30 p.m.with special guest, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

Cooper, known as the architect of shock rock, has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations, continuing to surprise fans during each show.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. ET at www.dailysplace.com. Pre-sales begin Tuesday, and run through Thursday, May 20 at 10 p.m. For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, please click here.

In related news, this week Cooper found an Andy Warhol red acrylic and silkscreen on canvas called "Little Electric Chair" in his garage which experts suggest could fetch anywhere from $2.5 million to $4.5 million.