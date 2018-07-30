The chances of Alex Trebek returning to "Jeopardy" are "50-50 and a little less" once his contract ends in 2020, he says.

The revelation came during an interview with Harvey Levin that aired Sunday on Fox News' "OBJECTified."

In that same interview, Trebek, 78, suggested Alex Faust, 28, TV voice of the Los Angeles Kings, could be a good replacement once Trebek decides to step down.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him,” Trebek said.

Another suggestion was Laura Coates, an attorney and the legal voice for CNN.

Trebek is the longest-running host of "Jeopardy, having joined the show in 1984.

