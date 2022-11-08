Adam Sandler, other shows across First Coast rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The St. Augustine Amphitheater says the show has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 11.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the Hurricane Warning in place for St. Augustine, multiple shows across the First Coast have been rescheduled.

The St. Augustine Amphitheater says the Adam Sandler show has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. All tickets will be honored for the new date.

For those that are unable to attend the new date, The Amp says refunds are available at point of purchase.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office will be closed Thursday but will resume regular hours, opening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov, 11.

Here are other shows that have been moved:

Joe Satriani - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 9 - The Joe Satriani concert scheduled for Wednesday, November 9 at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is postponed due the hurricane warning in place. Ticket holders should hold onto their tickets as we work to confirm a new date. Original tickets will be honored at the new date, no new ticket purchase is needed. For those unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available at point of purchase.