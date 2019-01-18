Parents, grab the kids. Disney is coming to town!

The company is bringing their infamous a capella group to Jacksonville for a concert that is sure to delight people of all ages.

Disney’s DCAPPELLA features 7 world- class vocalists performing modern a cappella versions of songs from Disney movies Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin and new favorites like Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go,” and Coco’s “The World Es Mi Familia,” as well as a mash-up of tunes from The Little Mermaid.﻿

Created by Disney, and contemporary a cappella legend Deke Sharon, DCAPPELLA made its national debut on the hit ABC music competition series, American Idol.

You can catch the show next Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Florida Theatre.

Select seats are only $25.00