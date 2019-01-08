JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jerry Rodriguez is leaving his mark on downtown Jacksonville. He's the co-owner of Strata, a clothing design company off Talleyrand Avenue.

He and his brother moved their previous location to downtown Jacksonville three years ago, looking to be more visible

"The fact that more eyes are seeing our brand is more branding for us," he explained.

The location has already paid off - Strata was asked to help make a Rolling Stones hat for their recent concert.

"Just being associated with someone like the Rolling Stones is unbelievable," Rodriguez told First Coast News.



With the news of the redevelopment of 'Lot J' at TIAA Bank Field, he says the possibilities are endless for special events. "More people coming over here is going to be more foot traffic, more cars, more eyes on our business."

It's a sentiment shared by Russ Smith of Russ Doe's Sandwich Shop.

"I am excited about them developing Lot J," he said.

The building was Smith's grandmother's home, converted into the restaurant 37 years ago. Smith says the $450 million project will improve the downtown atmosphere, making it more inviting which could one day lead the city to host another Super Bowl.

"We need to build some hotels in this area. With Shad Khan adding a hotel possibly on the waterfront and a hotel on Lot J, all of that will help us going forward to possibly bringing another Super Bowl to Jacksonville," Smith said.

The mayor says the city will be a financial partner through incentives, but at this point, it's unclear how involved the city will be. A Jacksonville city council member says the deal could go before the Downtown Investment Authority and the City Council by the middle of August.

Jumbo Shrimp owner Ken Babby told First Coast News, "We are incredibly excited about the forward momentum in downtown Jacksonville, especially at the sports complex. The Jumbo Shrimp continue to be committed to providing Affordable Family Fun and family entertainment for decades to come. To see the continued growth and development around us is thrilling."