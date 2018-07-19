Here are 12 things you can do this weekend on the First Coast:

Pups and Sups Surfing Contest:

Date/Time: Saturday, July 21 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Details: Beachgoers can catch a few waves with their furry friends while competing to raise funds for K-9s for Warriors, an organization that provides service dogs for veterans and military personnel. No experience is necessary, and awards will be given out for biggest wave, best wipe-out and more!

Cost: $40 per participant. Guests can watch for free.

Location: The future Guy Harvey Outpost Resort located at 860 A1A Beach Blvd in St. Augustine Beach

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

Caution: Though this event is sure to be fun, please remember that ingesting too much salt water or sand can be dangerous for your dog. Always keep an eye on your pup to make sure they’re not drinking salt water or exhibiting signs of discomfort or pain.

Black Heritage Walking Tour:

Date/Time: Third Saturday of every month from June 16 – Oct. 20 | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Details: This tour explores the pivotal role St. Augustine has played in the history of Africans and African-Americans in the United States. Visitors can explore areas that once hosted sit-ins, protests and historic black figures like Martin Luther King Jr. A portion of the proceeds will go to the ACCORD Civil Rights Museum in St. Augustine.

Cost: $20

Location: The tour will depart from the offices of Tour St. Augustine at 4 Grenada St. in the city’s historic district.

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

Sounds by the Sea:

Date/Time: Sunday, July 22 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Details: Neptune Park has hosted a variety of musicians during its Sounds by the Sea summer series. This week, music lovers can relax to the sultry sounds of RnB singer Annie Akins, who has performed in front of two U.S. presidents. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic supper.

Cost: $10 general admission| $5 for children 6 – 12 years old | Free for children under 6

Location: Neptune Park, St. Simons Island, GA

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

Amelia Island Cocktail Tasting Tours:

Date/Time: Every Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. | Every Sunday at 2 p.m.

Details: Visitors can enjoy a variety of refreshing cocktails while also learning more about the island’s bar scene. Guests will stop at four local bars and will meet the bartenders to learn about each bar’s history.

Cost: $45 per ticket

Location: Downtown Fernandina Beach, the exact meeting spot is revealed once the ticket is purchased.

Family/kid-friendly: Adults only

For more information, click here.

Bluegrass, Beer and Barbecue:

Date/Time: Saturday, July 21 | 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Details: Enjoy free performances by local bands including Cain't Never Could, as well as a variety of tasty food trucks and beverages.

Cost: Free

Location: Hemming Park in Jacksonville

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

Sweet Pete's Rock the Block Gummy Fest 2018:

Date/Time: Friday, July 20 | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Guests can wander through several different gummy-themed attractions and enjoy a variety of gummy treats at the restaurant’s downtown Jacksonville location.

Cost: $5 - $20

Location: Sweet Pete’s in Jacksonville, Florida

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

Hiking for Health:

Date/Time: Saturday, July 21 | 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Details: Visitors can stay in shape and connect with nature on this Community Health Walk through O’Leno State Park. Participants can stop at the Ranger Station after the first 1.5 miles or continue back down the drive for a 3-mile hike. The Florida Department of Health in Columbia County will be on hand to help hikers track their progress.

Cost: Free

Location: O’Leno State Park in High Springs Florida

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

Kayak Adventures and Nature Tours:

Date/Time: Saturday, July 21 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Dolphins, birds, rivers and creeks are included in this educational wildlife adventure through St. Augustine. Not a kayaking expert? Not a problem! The tour also includes lessons and a trained guide.

Cost: Prices Vary

Location: St. Augustine Municipal Marina

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

Summer 72 Music Festival:

Date/Time: Friday thru Saturday, July 20 – July 21 | 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Details: Visitors can camp out by the Santa Fe River for two days and two nights of live music, art and more!

Cost: $25 - $35

Location: Rum 138 in Fort White, FL

Family/kid-friendly: Maybe

For more information, click here.

Melon Ball Parfait with Kroger Chef Junior:

Date/Time: Saturday, July 21 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Children of all ages are welcome to learn and create tasty treats at Kroger in Waycross. This week, little chefs will learn to make melon ball parfaits on their own and will receive recipe cards so they can continue the fun at home.

Cost: Lessons are $7

Location: Kroger #439 in Waycross, GA

Family/kid-friendly: Yes, recommended for children ages 4 – 10

For more information, click here.

3rd Friday Night at Gem City Cottage:

Date/Time: Friday, July 20 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Details: Residents and visitors gather every third Friday of the month for live music, free food, beer and wine at Putnam County’s Gem City Cottage. Visitors can also meet local artists, musicians and authors.

Cost: Free

Location: Gem City Cottage in Palatka

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

Royal District Market:

Date/Time: Saturday, July 21 | 10 am. to 2 p.m.

Details: Residents and visitors can purchase homemade goods and treats, including homemade honey, from local vendors at Downtown Kingsland.

Cost: Attendance is free, prices of goods may vary

Location: Historic Depot Pavilion in Downtown Kingsland

Family/kid-friendly: Yes

For more information, click here.

© 2018 WTLV