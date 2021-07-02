First Coast News launches new show 'Getting It Done with Ken Amaro'

The content of the show will include interviews, reports and social listening to provide the audience a voice with commentary from guests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new year ushers in an innovative, weekly half-hour show hosted by legendary First Coast journalist Ken Amaro. First Coast News On Your Side "Getting It Done with Ken Amaro" is a show which gives a platform to the voice of community newsmakers. Amaro brings 42 years of investigative reporting to the discussion engaging viewers with community leaders, change making citizens, youth activists and many more. The show debuts this Saturday at Noon on WJXX ABC25.

“A generation of families has grown up knowing and trusting Ken to tell their stories, share their troubles, and celebrate their triumphs,” said First Coast News News Director Joe Inderhees. “At a time when the noise of misinformation leads to misunderstanding, Ken’s voice is the clarion call for truth.”

The content of the show will include interviews, reports and social listening to provide the audience a voice with commentary from guests, Ken and even First Coast News staff, added Inderhees.

“It is a show which highlights those people and groups working together to make the First Coast a better place to live every day,” he said.

The first show will put a spotlight on social justice. Ken Amaro will introduce viewers to an organization created by a diverse group of friends to fight racism.

He will also question why the city council feels the time is right for a social justice committee and explain its initiatives.

“I have always believed in giving the voiceless a voice,” said "Getting It Done" host Ken Amaro. “Now, we are showing you what many are doing, in their own lane, to make Jacksonville a better place to live.”

"Getting It Done with Ken Amaro" producer Anthony Perrucci said the show will be recorded and edited fresh, each week, for air. He said the team will be actively listening to viewers. He encourages people to share story ideas and topics they would like covered to the "Getting It Done with Ken Amaro" team, gettingitdone@firstcoastnews.com.

"We’ll profile those people doing the work to improve their communities,” said Perrucci. “We’ll also examine the challenges and opportunities we all face, as we build a better world for our future.”