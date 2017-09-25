Weather Alerts

FLZ033-038-124-125-282300- /O.NEW.KJAX.RP.S.0022.171228T0942Z-171228T2300Z/ St. Johns-Flagler-Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval- 442 AM EST Thu Dec 28 2017 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a High Rip Current Risk, which is in effect through this afternoon. * TIMING...Through Late Afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rough surf and dangerous rip currents will become life threatening to any swimmer entering the chilly surf waters today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. && $$