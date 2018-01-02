Wintry mix could lead to icy driving conditions for the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Tuesday with the wintry mix possible for the First Coast be careful on the roadways, especially our Georgia and Nassau commuters for possible ice on parts of roads.

Drivers should especially use caution on bridges and overpasses since they freeze before roads.

It's important to note that bridges and overpasses freeze first because wind can go over and underneath the pavement causing favorable conditions for ice.

TIP: cold weather can reduce your tire pressure and battery power in your car... be sure to check both of those before you head out in the morning.

Windchill blast blows in snowflake chance Wednesday

