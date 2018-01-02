Winter storm watch issued for parts of the First Coast

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of southeast Georgia, the northern Suwanee Valley, and along the Interstate 10 corridor to the west of the metropolitan Jacksonville area from late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, fight rainfall will overspread north central and coastal northeast Florida after midnight as a strong disturbance aloft approaches our region from the west.

This disturbance will develop a surface low-pressure center over the northern Bahamas that will lift northward on Wednesday. Rainfall pushing northward during the predawn hours on Wednesday will encounter an arctic air mass entrenched over our region, which will likely result in freezing rain over the northern Suwannee Valley, along Interstate 10 corridor just west of Jacksonville, and over much of southeast Georgia.

Accumulations of one tenth to one-quarter inch of freezing rain are possible along the U.S. Highway 84 corridor and possibly as far east as the Interstate 95 corridor in southeast Georgia from the predawn hours on Wednesday through the mid-afternoon hours.

NWS reports that there is the potential for frozen precipitation to end as a brief period of light snow or flurries over southeast Georgia and along the Interstate 10 corridor on Wednesday afternoon.

