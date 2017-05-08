Wildfire risk and smoke could get worse this week

At least 10 homes have been destroyed or damaged as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation orders are still in place. Photo: Ryan Rhoden via Facebook off CR-119.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- It will be a tough week for firefighters battling the 130,000+ acre West Mims fire near the Florida-Georgia line. It will likely be a challenging week in other areas on the First Coast as dry conditions and low humidity can easily cause other wildfires to spread.

Smoke from the West Mims fire spread as far south as St. Johns and Putnam counties over the weekend. You will likely see large plumes of smoke in the sky looking to the north on Monday afternoon, First Coast News meteorologist Mike Prangley says.

Prangley says a north to northwest breeze picks up with thickening smoke moving south and east into Nassau, Duval, Clay, Putnam and St. Johns County mainly west of Interstate 95.

For metro Jacksonville, smoke should lessen over the coming days as winds shift the smoke more towards areas like Baker County and into Georgia.

That said, anyone with breathing problems, including the elderly and very young, should limit their time outside in areas impacted by smoke.

The Florida Forest Service is monitoring 19 active wildfires in NE Florida and S Georgia today- Interactive Map: https://t.co/WHfxFdTK1e pic.twitter.com/LYCCBeDYAl — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 8, 2017

Fire danger across the area has reached "extreme" levels and will remain that way throughout the week.

Smoke is not likely to impact play at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, as wind shifts and the afternoon sea breeze will likely keep the course relatively clear, Prangley says.

