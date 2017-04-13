Six months after Hurricane Matthew tore through the First Coast, damaging homes, destroying the dunes at Jax Beach, wrecking St. Augustine and causing all sorts of issues along the coast.

The First Coast News team, including Tim Deegan, Jessica Clark, Lindsey Boetsch, Brittany Dionne and Shelby Danielsen take an in-depth look into the status of the First Coast half a year out from the major storm.

Remember, it never made landfall on the First Coast - something that made the potential damage much less. But that doesn't mean everything was easy for everyone. Some people are still waiting for help.

Part One:





-

Part Two:





-

Part Three:

-

Part Four:





© 2017 WTLV-TV