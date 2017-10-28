JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Philippe became the 16th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season as of late Saturday. Thanks to a cold front, the First Coast will not feel many effects from this system.

Philippe brought heavy rain to Cuba and is expected to bring totals of 2-4 inches with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches to the Bahamas and south Florida through Sunday.

A large cold front dipping down from the northwest will prevent any major impacts to the U.S. as it will help steer this system to the east fairly quickly. There are no threats here to the First Coast but it's just another reminder that there's about a month left of the 2017 hurricane season.

© 2017 WTLV-TV