Tropical Storm Nate impacting land

Tropical Storm Nate will be interacting with Nicaragua and Honduras through Thursday. As Nate moves to the northwest it'll make it's way into the Gulf by this weekend where it could strengthen further.

There will be a better handle on the forecast by the end of the day Thursday as it moves farther to the north. The system's path looks to be pushed farther to the west, the Panhandle of Florida is still an area of concern but the Peninsula is feeling better.

The Gulf Coast from New Orleans to the Panhandle needs to keep an eye on this forecast as still so much can change. Locally here on the First Coast, any impacts that would be felt would be late Sunday into Monday with the main threat being increased severe thunderstorms, with a chance for isolated tornadoes. The highest risk of these impacts would be farther west from Lake City to Waycross.

