(Photo: maxuser)

Tropical Storm Nate has formed in the Caribbean off the coast of Nicaragua. The system will be interacting with Nicaragua and Honduras through the day Thursday. As Nate moves to the northwest it'll make it's way into the Gulf by this weekend.

There will be a better handle on the forecast by the end of the day Thursday as it moves farther to the north. The system's path looks to be pushed farther to the west.

The Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Cedar Key of Florida needs to keep an eye on this forecast as still so much can change. Locally here on the First Coast, any impacts that would be felt would be late Sunday into Monday with the main threat being heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. The highest risk of these impacts would be farther west, from Lake City to Waycross.

Stay with our team of Storm Experts throughout the next several days to see how it develops.

