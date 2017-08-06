Tropical Storm Franklin develops overnight with 45 mph winds

Tropical Storm Franklin is the seventh named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A tropical system -- the seventh so far this year -- earned its name overnight.

Tropical Storm Franklin is churning just east of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and poses no threat to the Tampa Bay region.

The 45 mph storm is about 285 miles east-southeast of the Chetumal, Mexico, according to the 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb.

Meteorologists anticipate the storm strengthening before it makes landfall on the peninsula: a hurricane watch is in effect along the Mexican coast from Chetumal to Punta Allen for the possibility of sustained winds in excess of 74 mph -- a category one hurricane.

In the meantime, a tropical storm warning is in effect from Chetumal to Campeche.

As for conditions closer to home, it's summertime in Florida: highs Monday are expected in the low to middle 90s, with the best chance of scattered showers and storms focused this afternoon along the coast.

