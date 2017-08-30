Tropical disturbance 1 escalates, now it's Tropical Storm Irma

Updated Aug. 30, 2017:

Tropical disturbance 1, which formed on the western coast of Africa earlier this week, escalated to a tropical storm overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS will be initiating a weather advisory 11 a.m. Wednesday as Tropical Storm Irma continues to be monitored, making its way west to northwest over the Atlantic.

"Conditions are favorable for development," said Kevin Rodriguez of the National Weather Service Melbourne.

Still, Florida is not in danger for impact from the storm at this time.

"At this point it’s too early to tell. It’s kind of just a watch," Rodriguez said. "It probably won’t be another four, five or six days until we know the track and intensity."

The storm's chance for cyclone formation in the next two days increased from 70 to 100 percent in the past 24 hours.

Check back for updates.

Original story posted Aug. 29, 2017:

Tropical disturbance 1 is currently beginning to churn in the eastern Atlantic off the western coast of Africa.

And over the next three days, it has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression. Those odds jump up to 90 percent over five days for the system, which is currently dumping water on the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system is currently forecast to move west-northwest at 15-20 mph over the Atlantic throughout the next several days.

No threat to the United States or Florida is currently forecast for the storm as Texas continues to deal with the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

