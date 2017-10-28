Tropical Depression 18 forms south of Cuba

(Photo: maxuser)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical Depression 18 has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Cuba late Saturday morning. This system is likely to become Tropical Storm Philippe through the weekend.

Either way, heavy rain is expected for Cuba, the Bahamas and south Florida Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Cuba and the Bahamas as this system will move to the northeast through the weekend. Tropical Storm Watches have recently been issued for parts of the southern Florida coast as well as the Florida Keys where heavy rain is expected.

A large cold front dipping down from the northwest will prevent any major impacts to the U.S. as it will help steer this system to the east fairly quickly. There are no threats here to the First Coast but it's just another reminder that there's about a month left of the 2017 hurricane season.

