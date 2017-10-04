Tropical Depression 16 expected to form into Tropical Storm Nate Thursday

Tropical Depression 16 11 p.m. track.

Tropical Depression 16 is expected to form into Tropical Storm Nate overnight.

Any impact from the tropical cyclone will not be felt here until Sunday. It looks like the worst Nate has to offer us will be later Sunday into Monday. The main threat being heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. The highest risk in our area would be from Lake City to Waycross.

#FCNStorm Hurricane Hunters find the Tropical Depression is organizing. pic.twitter.com/9LS6BIYt5c — Tim Deegan (@fcntim) October 4, 2017

Those along the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to as far east as Cedar Key of Florida need to keep an eye to this forecast.

Stay with our team of Storm Experts throughout the next several days to see how it develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV