Trees down, damage reported and thousands without power in Clay County after storms

Tree into home in Orange Park. (Photo: Viewer Photo)

Trees are reportedly blocking roads, have fallen into houses and are ripped out of the ground in Orange Park Tuesday night after a flurry of severe storms ran through the area.

Residents in Orange Park near Village Lane, Wells Road and Janell Drive are reporting damage after a burst of storms hit their neighborhoods. Several residents even went so far as to suggest a tornado hit the area, but there has been no confirmation at this time.

There are thousands in Clay County without power, mostly in the Orange Park area. Customers with Clay Electric and JEA are also suffering outages.

The intersection of Bellaire and Kevin Drive is impassable due to a downed tree, according to a trained spotter with the National Weather Service.

Trees are down along Bartlett Avenue and a tree is laying across Patricia Lane in Orange Park, viewers tell us. A tree has also reportedly fallen into an assisted-living facility on Kingsley Avenue. We have multiple crews on the way.

This story is developing. Stay with First Coast News for updates. You can also see the local radar at our weather page here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV