Tracking the Storms: Weather damage from thunderstorms

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Verify: Viral photo of baby holding IUD
-
Prosecution rests, Corrine Brown to testify for defense
-
Medical marijuana facility is creating buzz in the community
-
The second week of the case against Corrine Brown
-
Thursday storms expected
-
FOLLOW UP: Jax Symphony CEO apologizes for confusion over music director's contract
-
Officer accused of spitting on suspect, video shows confrontation
-
Putnam County changes school start times for students
-
Longtime music director forced to retire
More Stories
-
Emotional, indignant Corrine Brown takes the standMay. 4, 2017, 5:58 p.m.
-
Severe storms cause power outages, damage across…May. 4, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
-
Rounds of showers and storms rolling across the First CoastJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.