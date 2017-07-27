The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down at Huguenot Memorial Park Thursday. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado touched down at Huguenot Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.

NWS said it was an EF-0 tornado, which had about 65 mph winds.

National Weather Service just confirmed a brief tornado touched down at Huguenot Memorial Park causing that storm damage today. @FCN2go — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) July 27, 2017

Strong thunderstorms passed through Mayport Naval Station around 1:35 p.m. and the tornado appeared around 1:38 p.m. NWS said it produced minor damage, including damage to the beach, a lifeguard tower and vehicle.

Huguenot Park closed due to severe weather. We've received reports of damage on the beach. Lifeguard tower & vehicle reportedly damaged. pic.twitter.com/qvS2oyuW1t — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) July 27, 2017

