Tornado touches down in Huguenot Memorial Park

The tornado tore up some trees and left some debris in Huguenot Park

First Coast News , WTLV 6:10 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado touched down at Huguenot Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.

NWS said it was an EF-0 tornado, which had about 65 mph winds.

Strong thunderstorms passed through Mayport Naval Station around 1:35 p.m. and the tornado appeared around 1:38 p.m. NWS said it produced minor damage, including damage to the beach, a lifeguard tower and vehicle.

