Texas record rainfall from a tropical cyclone broken after Harvey's torrential downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As of Tuesday morning, Harvey is now in the record books for the rainiest tropical cyclone the Lone Star State has ever seen.

The Mary's Creek at Winding Road rain gauge in Texas recorded 49.32 inches of rain since Harvey made landfall on Friday, August 25. That's about as much rain as the First Coast sees on average in an entire year.

#Harvey has officially broken TX's previous rainfall record from a tropical cyclone. #FCNStorm https://t.co/eojZN7IqLK — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) August 29, 2017

This record at Mary's Creek breaks the previous record total rainfall from a tropical cyclone, which was Amelia in 1978 of 48 inches from Medina, Texas.

Unfortunately, the rain is still falling in the area so this record will likely continue to grow before Harvey moves out. The National Hurricane Center forecasts an additional 6 to 12 inches before the storm is said and done.

The record for total rainfall from a tropical system has been BROKEN! Mary's Creek at Winding Road recorded 49.20", previous record is 48". pic.twitter.com/yCjuUOR8p3 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 29, 2017

Hurricane Easy holds the record rainfall total from a tropical cyclone for the state of Florida. That storm dropped 45.20 inches in Yankeetown on the west coast of the Sunshine State back in 1950.

