Texas Governor addresses hurricane victims

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New details emerge in Friday's deadly officer-involved shooting on the Northwest Side
-
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone discusses decision to start Blake Bortles in Week 1
-
JSO's oldest retiree's funeral delayed due to Hurricane Harvey
-
Aggressive driving continues to be a problem, what is the best response?
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
JSO officer on leave following fatal Friday afternoon shooting on Westside
-
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone recaps QB performances against Panthers
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
Plastic bag ban proposed in St. Augustine Beach
More Stories
-
JSO: Officer fired 13 rounds at suspect outside of…Aug 25, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
Jacksonville Salvation Army sending meals to Texas…Aug 27, 2017, 12:11 p.m.
-
Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams TexasAug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.