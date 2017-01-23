Storm rips off half of house in Waverly, GA

(Photo: Clark, Jessica)

WAVERLY, Ga. -- The damage to a Waverly, Georgia neighborhood is dramatic.

Belinda Mitchell stood outside her two-story house Monday morning.

"At least half of the house is gone," she said about her house that used to be 4,000 square feet.

Wind ripped off the back end of her house.

"The stairs were on the inside actually going up to my bedroom," she pointed out. Now those stairs are outsdie.

Her sister was home when the wind blew.

"She had gone upstairs to get the dogs. She opened the door to the back and it snatched it back shut, and she couldn’t get out of the room. So she hovered in the back corner of the bedroom," Mitchell said.

Just down the street, Mike Mitchell surveyed the damage to his new house he just built and moved into in November.

He has a tree on his car and on his garage. There are too many trees to count. All are lying in different directions.

"Everything that way was coming this way and now its going that way," he pointed out.

He and his wife huddled under the stairs when the storm barreled through. He heard trees snapping.

"It was like popcorn popping," Martin described.

And then there’s 14 year old Kassidy Taylor across the street. A tree fell on her house and there is twisted metal in her trees.

"It's part of a tin shed I believe," Taylor noted. "I kind of hope it’s nothing more. And it's not our shed."

She, her mom and dad took cover in the bathtub.

"My mom was praying and crying the whole time. I was crying," Taylor said.

She was praying too "that hopefully it would pass through and no one would be hurt and everyone would be okay."

She said God answered her prayers.

Martin agreed.

"There’s no doubt the good Lord was looking out for everyone out here," Martin said.

"It looks bad. Lots to clean up. I had just cleaned the house too," Mitchell chuckled.

Mitchell somehow found a way to laugh. "Because everyone is okay. They’re all ok," she said.

The Camden County fire department tells me no one was hurt in the county.

(© 2017 WTLV)