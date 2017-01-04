Snow flurries on the First Coast this weekend?

With forecast low temperatures in the upper 20's to low 30's in parts of the First Coast this weekend, should we be on the lookout for a few snow flurries or even ice on area roadways?

"There is a slight possibility from late Saturday through Monday that you may see a few flakes flying through the air near the coast." First Coast News meteorologist Tim Deegan says.

The coldest temperatures are expected further from the coast, but those areas will not likely see enough moisture to create snow.

People from Jacksonville to SE Georgia have seen brief snow flurries each of the past two winters.

Of greater concern is the possibility of icy roads and bridges in Georgia, especially as you head towards Savannah and Macon.

Tim says if the system tracks a bit further south, areas like Waycross could even see ice on bridges overnight Saturday and Sunday.

Track the forecast as we get closer to the weekend HERE.