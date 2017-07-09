Small earthquake reported in northeast Georgia

WASHINGTON, Ga. -- Another month brings yet another rumble in Georgia's northeastern region.

While some have commented that it was the sound of Metallica warming up for their concert near Atlanta, it was actually a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on the other side of the state.

According to information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake happened about 3.1 miles east-northeast of Washington, Ga. around 1 a.m.

A 2.1 magnitude quake is considered on the low end of the spectrum and, according to the USGS, can only be felt by a few under "especially favorable conditions."

Nonetheless, the quake did show up on the map and is only the latest in a handful in the region in recent months. One 2.5 magnitude quake was reported in Gordon, Ga. on June 11. And two quakes were apparently felt in Augusta on June 21 and 22 - the first a 3.2 and the second a 2.1.

Did you feel the shake? Tell the USGS here.

