Severe weather continues to hit the First Coast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Severe storms rip through Orange Park
-
Jacksonville man out on bond after hogtying child
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
1000s will see new stealth cruiser from FHP on highways
-
Are black fly bites a health concern?
-
Storm video from Village Lane in Orange Park
-
MAX attack suspect: 'You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism'
-
Algae outbreak could be dangerous
-
Orlando Airport gunman in custody
-
The Daily's Place first concert on 5/27
More Stories
-
Demolition begins on Ronnie Hyde's houseMay 31, 2017, 10:29 a.m.
-
Arrest affidavit sheds new light on standoff at…May 31, 2017, 2:02 p.m.
-
3,000 gallons of toxic waste released after pipeline…May 31, 2017, 3:18 p.m.