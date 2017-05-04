WTLV
Severe storms cause power outages, damage across Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 6:53 PM. EDT May 04, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Roughly 8,300 people are without power Thursday afternoon after severe storms swept through the First Coast, JEA reports.

Around 2,000 customers affected are in the Arlington area, where emergency management crews have reported downed trees and damage from the storms.

JEA is also reporting outages in the Southside area, where nearly 2,000 customers are affected.

 

