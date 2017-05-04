Severe storms swept through Jacksonville Thursday, May 4, causing damage such as this tree that fell down on a car. Photo: Andrea, FCN viewer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Roughly 8,300 people are without power Thursday afternoon after severe storms swept through the First Coast, JEA reports.

Around 2,000 customers affected are in the Arlington area, where emergency management crews have reported downed trees and damage from the storms.

#FCNStorm: Tree reported down (second report in similar area) on the roof of a house in NE Arlington pic.twitter.com/2fiPn83yp8 — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) May 4, 2017

Wow. Stop sign blown over along with trees. Neighbors believe a small tornado came through here @FCN2go #FCNstorm pic.twitter.com/lAIPGtD9UO — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) May 4, 2017

Windows of home blown out from storm that passed through in Arlington earlier today. @FCN2go #FCNstorm pic.twitter.com/qUsOWISmMf — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) May 4, 2017

JEA is also reporting outages in the Southside area, where nearly 2,000 customers are affected.

