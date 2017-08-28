Record breaking rainy summer season across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Maybe you've been thinking to yourself, "Man, it's been a stormy summer!"

Well, you'd be right.

Jacksonville and Gainesville have smashed rainfall records for the summer months. Here's how it breaks down...

There are two "types" of summers: astronomical and meteorological. Astronomical summer begins with the Summer Solstice, which is normally around June 21 or 22 and ends with the Autumnal Equinox, which is normally around September 22 or 23. Meteorological summer begins on June 1 and ends on August 31.

Astronomical summer is based on the Earth's position in relation to the Sun; whereas meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. The data we're talking about here has to do with the meteorological summer months and is provided by the National Weather Service.

According to the data, 2017 has been Jacksonville's fifth wettest meteorological summer on record with 31.30 inches of rain falling at the Jacksonville International Airport between June 1 and August 27. Just for fun, let's include the month of May. Jacksonville's total then increases to 40.48 inches which is the wettest May through August streak on record for the city.

Gainesville might as well be renamed Rainsville because their 2017 meteorological summer has smashed all other meteorological summer rainfall totals on record. From June 1 to August 27, the Gainesville Regional Airport has reported 39.35 inches of rain. Their May through August rainfall total exceeds the previous record by 6 inches. From May 1 to August 27, Gainesville has picked up 43.70 inches of rain.

This data doesn't even include rainfall totals for the last few days of summer - August 28 through August 31! Safe to say it has been a rainy summer season.

