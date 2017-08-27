Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten forms off the Georgia coast

(Photo: maxuser)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten formed just east of the Georgia coast late Sunday afternoon. This system has a high chance of becoming a Tropical Depression or even Tropical Storm Irma within the next 24 to 48 hours. The First Coast is already seeing the impacts from this weather maker.

The Jacksonville region will continue to see breezy northeast winds gusting at times to 30 mph or greater. Pockets of heavy rain and a high risk of rip currents are likely through Monday evening. Areas along the coast will experience water levels .5 to 1.5 feet above normal during times of high times.

The system currently has maximum winds sustained of 35 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1007 mb. It is expected to bring rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches to the Carolina and Virginia coasts with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches.

While steering currents are weak right now, soon-to-be Irma should slowly begin to move northward towards the Carolinas and then quickly accelerate northeastward out to sea this week. The NHC forecast shows the low's center near the southeast U.S. coast, but there is a lot of uncertainty whether it will officially make landfall or not this week.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of the coast of the Carolinas from the Santee River in South Carolina northward to Duck, North Carolina. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 24 to 48 hours.

