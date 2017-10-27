Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 developing in Caribbean

(Photo: maxuser)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A tropical cyclone is in the mix of developing in the Caribbean Sea as energy becomes more organized. Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 is likely to become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Philippe by early Saturday morning.

Either way, heavy rain is expected for Cuba, the Bahamas and south Florida through Saturday. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Cuba and the Bahamas as this system will move to the northeast through the weekend.

A large cold front dipping down from the northwest will prevent any major impacts to the U.S. as it will help steer this system to the west fairly quickly. There are no threats here to the First Coast but it's just another reminder that there's about a month left of the 2017 hurricane season.

© 2017 WTLV-TV